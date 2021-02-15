Helen Osborn Burnette, age 85, of Cohutta, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Hamilton Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley Burnette; daughter, Vickie Burnette Nations; parents, Voyd and Margaret (Wilson) Osborn; brother, Ralph Osborn; and a nephew, …
Mr. Roy Lee Green, 82, a well-known resident of the Resaca Community, died at his residence on Sunday, February 14, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Green was born in Bradley County, TN on October 13, 1938, son of the late Oscar and Martha Howard Green. In addition to his par…
Doris Ann Carroll, age 75, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
