Dalton Public Schools and Murray County Schools have digital learning days Friday due to the possibility of icy roads. All schools and administrative offices in the Whitfield County Schools system are closed Friday and employees should not report to work.
Dalton Public Schools students should access information, announcements and class activities from their class Canvas courses. Students should direct any questions to their teacher through email or Canvas inbox. For technology issues, call the technology hotline at (706) 876-4990. Twelve-month employees should report to work as it is safe to do so. Extracurricular events scheduled for Friday night will go on as planned.
All Murray County Schools high school athletic events will go on as planned Friday.
