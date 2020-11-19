Will social distancing weaken my immune system?

Mrs. Jimmie Lee Cooper Whaley, 76, of Dalton passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lee Ruben Cooper and Ethel "Crick" Stinson. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Winfred Lee Whaley; children, Terry Whaley and Gary (Teresa) Whaley; grandsons, Tan…