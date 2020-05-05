Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.